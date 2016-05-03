BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Hillenbrand Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15
* Backlog grew 4% sequentially and finished quarter at $525 million, an increase of 1% over q2 of prior year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total constant currency revenue growth in range of 2% to 4%
* Qtrly revenue of $387 million was 4% lower than prior year, including 1% attributable to fx pressure
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Fiscal 2016 guidance unchanged; expected to be at lower end of range for revenue and eps
* Sees FY 2016 organic revenue down 2 percent to flat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.