May 3 Hillenbrand Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* Backlog grew 4% sequentially and finished quarter at $525 million, an increase of 1% over q2 of prior year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.07, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total constant currency revenue growth in range of 2% to 4%

* Qtrly revenue of $387 million was 4% lower than prior year, including 1% attributable to fx pressure

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Fiscal 2016 guidance unchanged; expected to be at lower end of range for revenue and eps

* Sees FY 2016 organic revenue down 2 percent to flat