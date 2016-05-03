May 3 Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention:
* CDC provides investigation update regarding a multistate
outbreak of listeriosis linked to frozen vegetables
* Eight people infected with the outbreak strains of
listeria have been reported from three states since September
13, 2013
* On may 2, CRF Frozen Foods expanded initial recall to
include organic, traditional frozen vegetable, fruit products
processed in Pasco facility
* Recalled items were sold nationwide and in Canada
* Investigations are ongoing to determine if food sources
used to manufacture CRF Frozen Foods products could explain some
of the illnesses
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1NjsD7s