BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy to shut down multiple Central And Southern Illinois coal-fueled units
* Additional 500 mw are targeted for shutdown, and a final determination is likely later this year
* Decision to shut down operations at Baldwin, Newton units was made after they failed to recover basic operating costs in MISO capacity auction
* If miso determines units aren't needed for reliability, co expects to shut down operations at newton unit two in september 2016
* If MISO determines units not needed for reliability, expects to shut down operations at baldwin unit one in oct ,Baldwin unit three in march 2017
* Units shutting down received no compensation to recover their basic operating costs in recent miso capacity auction
* As part of shutdown process, a notice filed with miso for each unit triggers a reliability review by miso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.