BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. title insurers remain "strongly" capitalized following continued positive results in 2016
* Fitch says u.s. Title insurers remain "strongly" capitalized following continued positive results in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
May 3 Regency Centers Corp
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $3.28
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regency Centers Corp says q1 NAREIT FFO $0.86 per share, q1 core FFO $0.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.