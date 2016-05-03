BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. title insurers remain "strongly" capitalized following continued positive results in 2016
Fitch says u.s. Title insurers remain "strongly" capitalized following continued positive results in 2016
May 3 Douglas Emmett Inc
* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly funds from operations increased by 0.1% to $76.1 million
* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly adjusted funds from operations increased by 17.0% to $62.5 million
* Increasing 2016 guidance to $1.74 to $1.80 per diluted share for FFO and $1.38 to $1.44 per diluted share for affo
Increasing 2016 guidance to $1.74 to $1.80 per diluted share for FFO and $1.38 to $1.44 per diluted share for affo
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.