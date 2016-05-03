May 3 Douglas Emmett Inc

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly funds from operations increased by 0.1% to $76.1 million

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly adjusted funds from operations increased by 17.0% to $62.5 million

* Increasing 2016 guidance to $1.74 to $1.80 per diluted share for FFO and $1.38 to $1.44 per diluted share for affo

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S