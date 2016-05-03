BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Enlink Midstream LLC -
* Qtrly loss per unit attributable to EnLink Midstream LLC of $2.56
* Qtrly net loss attributable to EnLink Midstream Partners LP per limited partners' unit of $1.74
* Qtrly total revenue $889.7 million versus $940.5 million last year Source text - bit.ly/1UwWieQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.