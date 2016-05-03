BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Lynden Energy Corp
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Average daily production was 1,329 boe/d in 3 months ended March 31, 2016, versus 1,350 boe/d in three months ended March 31, 2015
* Cash, cash equivalents on hand, borrowings under credit facility will provide sufficient liquidity to complete 2016 capital program
* Qtrly net revenue $2.5 million versus $3.7 million
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales decreased by 33% compared to three months ended march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.