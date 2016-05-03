BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Ecopetrol SA
* Q1 total sales cop$10.48 billion versus cop$12.30 billion last year
* Will devote a greater proportion of its investments to upstream from 2017
* Q1 net income attributable to shareholders of Ecopetrol of cop$363 billion
* Refining margin fell 24% in Q1 comparison to those of same period of 2015
* Between Q1 of 2015 and 2016 gross margin of refining segment decreased by US$4.5 per barrel
* Expected that all units in cartagena refinery complex will be in full operation by second half of 2016
* Investments in midstream and downstream will conclude with some transport projects and startup of cartagena refinery in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.