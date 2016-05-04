BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
May 3 Canadian Food Inspection
* Recalling organic vegetable medley from costco wholesale marketplace due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination
* Costco wholesale canada ltd. Is recalling organic by nature brand frozen organic butternut squash
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.