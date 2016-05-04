BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech announced it is delaying its annual report on form 20-F
* Announced it is delaying its annual report on form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
May 4 Orpea Sa :
* Strong growth in Q1 2016 revenues, up 26.5 pct to 680.5 million euros ($781.42 million)
* We comfortably reiterate our 2016 revenue target of 2,720 million euros(+13.7 pct), not including any additional developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On May 12, co got a ruling in favor of Ricardo J. Gonzalez finding that he was terminated by co without cause - SEC Filing