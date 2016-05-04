BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 4 Aeropostale Inc
* Aéropostale, inc. Takes next steps in business transformation
* Aeropostale says commences voluntary chapter 11 process with commitment for $160 million in DIP financing
* Any potential sale would be expected to be completed within next six months.
* Announced an initial store closure list of 113 u.s. Locations, as well as all 41 stores in canada.
* Says expects to emerge within six months with a right-sized store footprint, improved operational efficiencies
* Expects to emerge within six months with clear resolution of its ongoing disputes with sycamore partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.