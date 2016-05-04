BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Aeropostale files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Manhattan court - court filing
* Aeropostale lists assets in the $100 to $500 million range, liabilities in the $100 to $500 million range - court filing Source: (1.usa.gov/21vjWta) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.