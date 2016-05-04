May 4 Rational AG :
* Q1 in total, sales revenues of 135.7 million euros
($155.84 million) were generated (previous year: 124.7 million
euros)
* Q1 gross profit of 83.9 million euros ($96.35 million)
(previous year: 75.3 million euros)
* Outlook for FY 2016 confirmed
* Q1 EBIT stood at 32.2 million euros, 8 pct down on
previous year (previous year: 35.0 million euros)
* Reuters Poll Average for Q1 2016 sales was 137 million
euros, EBIT 33.2 million euros, net profit 24.9 million euros
