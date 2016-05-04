BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 Wendel :
* Announces the completion of the sale of 5.3 pct stake in Saint-Gobain and the successful issue of an exchangeable bond of about 500 million euros ($574.20 million) See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: