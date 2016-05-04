May 4 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

Gross written premium continuing operations total 777.8 million stg

* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 4.2% higher than q1 of 2015

* Net investment losses of £7.7 million mainly reflect decisions to sell certain assets in high-yield portfolio

* Continued expectation to achieve a 2016 combined operating ratio 2 in range of 93% to 95% for ongoing operations