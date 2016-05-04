May 4 AXA :

* Says to have agreed to sell its wrap platform business "Elevate" to Standard Life

* Confirms it is engaged in discussions to sell remaining UK Life & Savings assets

* Says transactions would generate one-time negative net income impact of EUR 0.4 billion ($459.20 million)

* Says overall amount of sale of UK Life and Savings businesses in contemplated transactions about 650 million pounds Source text: bit.ly/1NUG1yN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8711 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)