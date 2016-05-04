May 4 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :

* Trading statement

* Credit card outstandings increased 77 pct on same period to 1.8 billion stg

* Has performed strongly in first three months of year with growth in mortgages, cards and savings, as well as earnings performing in line with expectations

* Expects front book asset spreads to remain broadly stable at current levels for rest of 2016

* Likely that volume of buy-to-let lending will reduce in q2 compared to volume written in Q1

* Entered Q2 with a strong pipeline and continues to expect overall gross lending volumes to increase year-on-year in 2016

* Record gross mortgage lending, up 30 pct on Q1 2015, to 2.1 billion stg

* 3.4 pct 3 share of gross mortgage lending in Q1 2016

* Residential gross mortgage lending increased by 35 pct; buy-to-let gross lending by 17 pct

* Net mortgage lending up 59 pct on q1 2015 to £1.1 billion

* Continues to make strong progress towards its target of mid- teens returns on tangible equity by end of 2017

* Currently expect a nim of around 160bps for full year

* EU referendum remains largest source of domestic uncertainty