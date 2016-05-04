BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 Salling Bank A/S :
* Q1 net interest income 27.8 million Danish crowns ($4.29 million) versus 28.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 4.1 million crowns versus 6.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 9.1 million crowns versus 16.5 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY core income outlook of 48 million - 52 million crowns
