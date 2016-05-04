BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Sonova Holding AG :
* Sonova announces agreement to acquire AudioNova
* Purchase consideration will be paid in cash and values audionova at 830 million euros ($953.67 million)
* In 2016, acquired group is expected to generate sales of approx. 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 16%
* Expects transaction to make a positive contribution to earnings per share from financial year 2017/18 onwards
* Closing of transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected in second half of 2016
* Transaction will be financed with cash and debt resulting in a pro forma net debt/EBITA ratio of around 1.2x
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference