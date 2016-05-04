BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 Euronext NV :
* April 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 6,948 million euros ($7.98 billion) (-23.4 pct compared with April 2015)
* In April 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives increased by 20.9 pct when compared to April 2015, with an average daily volume of 70,796 contracts
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 211,268 contracts during April 2016 (-16.1 pct compared with april 2015
* During April 2016, 10.3 billion euros was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and 5.6 billion euros of follow-on equity
* Euronext announces volumes for April 2016
* In April 2016, Euronext had three new listings of which Geneuro and two Enternext smes that altogether raised 298 million euros Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8702 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: