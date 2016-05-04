May 4 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Q1 2016 trading update

* IPF digital growth of 53 pct

* Group Q1 growth in proforma credit issued of 6 pct

* Year-on-year, we increased customer numbers by 3 pct and delivered credit issued growth of 6 pct

* Our group collections performance was good and impairment as a percentage of revenue at 26.1 pct is at lower end of our target range of 25 pct to 30 pct

* Are proactively involved in parliamentary discussion

* Group customer numbers increased year-on-year by 3 pct

* Home credit growth of 1 pct

* In Czech Republic, new legislation is expected to pass into law in July 2016

In Czech Republic, new legislation is expected to pass into law in July 2016

* Our team is working on key changes to our business and product structure to ensure compliance with proposed legislation