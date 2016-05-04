BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 International Personal Finance Plc :
* Q1 2016 trading update
* IPF digital growth of 53 pct
* Group Q1 growth in proforma credit issued of 6 pct
* Year-on-year, we increased customer numbers by 3 pct and delivered credit issued growth of 6 pct
* Our group collections performance was good and impairment as a percentage of revenue at 26.1 pct is at lower end of our target range of 25 pct to 30 pct
* Are proactively involved in parliamentary discussion
* Group customer numbers increased year-on-year by 3 pct
* Home credit growth of 1 pct
* In Czech Republic, new legislation is expected to pass into law in July 2016
In Czech Republic, new legislation is expected to pass into law in July 2016

Our team is working on key changes to our business and product structure to ensure compliance with proposed legislation
Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting