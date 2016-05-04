BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 Axa :
* Announces that following a strategic review conducted by AXA UK of the UK Life & Savings market, it has agreed to sell its wrap platform business ('Elevate') to Standard Life plc Source text: bit.ly/1NUG1yN See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: