BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Q1 operating profit 3.0 million Swedish crowns ($372,365.51) versus loss 0.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 158.0 million crowns versus 147.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0566 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: