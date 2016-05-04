May 4 Glencore Plc :
* Q1 2016 production report
* Q1 copper production from own sources of 335,000 tonnes
was 4 pct down on Q1 2015
* Marketing ebit guidance range for 2016 unchanged at
$2.4-2.7 billion
* Q1 zinc production from own sources of 257,100 tonnes was
28 pct down
* Q1 nickel production from own sources of 27,600 tonnes was
16 pct up
* Q1 coal production of 29.7 million tonnes was 5.9 million
tonnes (17 pct) down
* Agricultural products' crush volumes were up 1.2 million
tonnes (89 pct), due to improved macro-economic conditions in
argentina and acquisitions in 2015 of Becancour (Canada) and
Warden (USA) plants
* Full year 2016 production guidance is unchanged
* Full year 2016 production guidance is unchanged, except
for E&P oil where reductions in drilling campaign have led to a
0.3 million bbl reduction compared to previous guidance
