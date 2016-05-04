May 4 Nel ASA :

* Q1 reported revenues of 26.0 million Norwegian crowns ($3.2 million), compared to 17.6 million crowns in same quarter last year

* Q1 EBITDA loss of 7.6 million crowns versus profit 1.5 million crowns year ago

* Pre-tax loss of 10.1 million crowns in Q1 of 2016, compared to a pre-tax loss of 1.6 million crowns in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

