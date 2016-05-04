BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Nel ASA :
* Q1 reported revenues of 26.0 million Norwegian crowns ($3.2 million), compared to 17.6 million crowns in same quarter last year
* Q1 EBITDA loss of 7.6 million crowns versus profit 1.5 million crowns year ago
* Pre-tax loss of 10.1 million crowns in Q1 of 2016, compared to a pre-tax loss of 1.6 million crowns in Q1 of 2015
($1 = 8.1206 Norwegian crowns)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference