Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* Group revenue in Q1 of 2016 rose to 103.7 million euros
($119.05 million)(p/y: 99.6 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT before currency effects amounted to 4.8 million
euros (p/y: 4.9 million euros)
* Q1 net income for period reached 1.3 million euros (p/y:
3.2 million euros)
* Q1 total output increased to 100.2 million euros (p/y:
103.3 million euros)
* Well on our way to achieving our annual targets for
revenue and ebit before currency effects
* Continue to expect a slight improvement in revenue to
around 410 million euros and an increase in EBIT before currency
effects to a total of 20 million euros
