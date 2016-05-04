May 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Group revenue in Q1 of 2016 rose to 103.7 million euros ($119.05 million)(p/y: 99.6 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT before currency effects amounted to 4.8 million euros (p/y: 4.9 million euros)

* Q1 net income for period reached 1.3 million euros (p/y: 3.2 million euros)

* Q1 total output increased to 100.2 million euros (p/y: 103.3 million euros)

* Well on our way to achieving our annual targets for revenue and ebit before currency effects

* Continue to expect a slight improvement in revenue to around 410 million euros and an increase in EBIT before currency effects to a total of 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8711 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)