May 4 Genovis AB :

* Q1 net sales 3.8 million Swedish crowns ($472,044) versus 2.9 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 3.4 million crowns versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago

* Says overall volume growth is expected to be positive during in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0501 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)