BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Genovis AB :
* Q1 net sales 3.8 million Swedish crowns ($472,044) versus 2.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 3.4 million crowns versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Says overall volume growth is expected to be positive during in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0501 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: