BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 SABMiller Plc :
* Update on Coca-Cola Beverages Africa transaction
* Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Merger Parties and South African Government reach agreement on public interest conditions for merger
* Company agreed to invest R800 million to support enterprise development for two groups of entrepreneurs
* Deal between merger parties include selling a 20 pct shareholding in Appletiser South Africa
* Comprehensive set of commitments agreed between merger parties will be recommended to competition tribunal
* Merger parties undertook to ensure that merged entity maintains its total permanent employment at current levels for a period of three years from date of approval of deal
* Commitments address concerns regarding employment, access to retail cooler space for smaller competitors,
* Commitments also address concerns regarding localisation of production and inputs used in production of coca-cola products
* Competition tribunal hearing on proposed formation of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is due to commence on May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: