BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Visiomed Group SA :
* Raises 6 million euros ($6.90 million) through issuance of convertible bonds
* 600 convertible bonds (OCA) of nominal value 10,000 euros issued Source text: bit.ly/23o97Za Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8701 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: