BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Bioporto A/S :
* Q1 revenue of 5.2 million Danish crowns ($803,101.21) compared to 4.1 million crowns in year-earlier period, corresponding to a growth of 26 percent
* Q1 EBIT amounted to loss 5.4 million crowns in Q1 of 2016 compared to loss 4.4 million crowns previous year
* Guidance for 2016 maintained
* Revenue is expected to be 27-30 million crowns in 2016, representing an increase of approximately 30-50 percent
* EBIT for 2016 is forecast at a loss between 11-13 million crowns, this is an adjustment from an EBIT loss of 7-9 million crowns in connection with the grant of warrants on April 8, 2016, based on an expected accounting impact of loss 3.8 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4749 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: