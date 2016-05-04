BRIEF-EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
* EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
May 4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc :
* Shares open up 0.6 percent after co makes further spending cuts for FY, posts better-than-expected Q1 results Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing