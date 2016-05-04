May 4 Haldex

* Haldex and VIE announce joint venture to develop electromechanical brake systems

* Says initial focus will be on growing electrical bus market in China and joint venture is expecting revenue from year 2020 and onwards

* Says Haldex and VIE will set up a green field joint venture with parties owning 50 percent each

* Says joint venture will capitalize on Haldex' early development of electromechanical brake systems, not yet released to market, and VIE's market leading position and customer base on chinese market