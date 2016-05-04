BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
May 4 Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren tells Reuters
* Received no furhter queries in Q1 from FDA in the US related to co.'s application to market snus as less hazardous than cigarettes, has had no indication on when to expect ruling
* Main reason for forecasting higher operating loss for snus outside Scandinavia in the rest of 2016 than in Q1 is more snus marketing activities in the US Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market