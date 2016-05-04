May 4 Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren tells Reuters

* Received no furhter queries in Q1 from FDA in the US related to co.'s application to market snus as less hazardous than cigarettes, has had no indication on when to expect ruling

* Main reason for forecasting higher operating loss for snus outside Scandinavia in the rest of 2016 than in Q1 is more snus marketing activities in the US Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)