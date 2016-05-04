May 4 Heba Fastighets AB :

* Sells property in Nälsta, Bönemannen 2

* Buyer is Rättar vigs fastigheter AB

* Transaction is carried out as a company acquisition with possession on 4 May, 2016

* Purchase price for shares in property-owning company is based on underlying property value of 145.5 million Swedish crowns ($18.06 million) and amounts (preliminarily) to about 135.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0553 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)