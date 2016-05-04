BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Heba Fastighets AB :
* Sells property in Nälsta, Bönemannen 2
* Buyer is Rättar vigs fastigheter AB
* Transaction is carried out as a company acquisition with possession on 4 May, 2016
* Purchase price for shares in property-owning company is based on underlying property value of 145.5 million Swedish crowns ($18.06 million) and amounts (preliminarily) to about 135.1 million crowns
($1 = 8.0553 Swedish crowns)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing