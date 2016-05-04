BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
May 4 Livestock Feeds Plc
* A final dividend of RS 1.20 per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 30 june 2016 has been declared Source text (bit.ly/1SLQxZk) Further company coverage:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market