May 4 Avista Corp :

* Qtrly operating revenues $418.2 million versus $446.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $477.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.89

* "We are confirming our 2016 earnings guidance with a consolidated range of $1.96 to $2.16 per diluted share"

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S