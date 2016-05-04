BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Dixie Group Inc :
* Q1 net sales of $89.2 million
Q1 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations
Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027