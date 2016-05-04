BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Republic Services Inc :
* On May 2, 2016, Co entered into $1.0 billion revolving credit facility pursuant to a second amended and restated credit agreement
* Credit facility includes feature allows to increase availability under facility by amount of up to $500 million - SEC Filing
* Existing credit facility includes feature to increase availability, by an aggregate amount of up to $500 million
* Replacement credit facility is unsecured and will mature in may 2021
* Second amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates company's $1.0 billion credit facility maturing in may 2017
In addition, on May 2, 2016, entered into amendment to its existing $1.25 billion credit facility
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing