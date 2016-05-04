BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
May 4 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :
* Q1 total revenue 253.6 million Danish crowns versus 231.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 0.4 million crowns versus loss 44.4 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 guidance unchanged, turnover of about 1.20-1.25 billion and a profit before tax of 45-55 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market