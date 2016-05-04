BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd
* quarter ended march 31, 2016 profit before income tax expense of $98.1 million versus $99.3 million year ago
* quarter ended march 31, 2016 net rental and related revenue $5.7 million versus $236,000 a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1Oe0o4I) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017