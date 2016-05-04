BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 ICE
* CEO Sprecher says "level of engagement" by London Stock Exchange "disappointing"
* CEO Sprecher says "unsuccessfully" attempted meetings with London Stock Exchange Group "over the past year"
* CEO says London Stock Exchange CEO and chairman did not engage with ICE following public expression of interest in March - conf call Further company coverage:
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017