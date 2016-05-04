BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 A A A AG Allgemeine Anlageverwaltung :
* Buys a plot of about 1,000 square meters in Ostend, area Hanauer Landstrasse in Frankfurt Am Main Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017