May 4 African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for period ended 29 February 2016

* Revenue increased by 18 pct from 259 mln rand to 305 mln rand

* Operating profit increased by 39 pct from 53 mln rand to 74 mln rand.

* Headline earnings per share increased by 31 pct to 14.02c.