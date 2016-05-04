BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for period ended 29 February 2016
* Revenue increased by 18 pct from 259 mln rand to 305 mln rand
* Operating profit increased by 39 pct from 53 mln rand to 74 mln rand.
* Headline earnings per share increased by 31 pct to 14.02c. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: