BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Lidds AB :
* LIDDS prostate cancer treatment gets patent in Israel
* patent application relates to: WO / 2006/103112 (patent no. 185690) entitled: "Method for treating prostate diseases based on local delivery of active substances" Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: