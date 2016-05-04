BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Mologen AG :
* To present next generation of TLR9 agonists at ASGCT 2016
* Data show that members of EnanDIM family broadly activate immune cells, such as monocytes, natural killer cells (nk cells) and plasmacytoid dendritic cells (PDC), in vitro
* Furthermore, data reveal no signs of toxicity after administration of maximal feasible doses of EnanDIM compounds and confirm immunomodulatory effects in vivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: