May 4 Mologen AG :

* To present next generation of TLR9 agonists at ASGCT 2016

* Data show that members of EnanDIM family broadly activate immune cells, such as monocytes, natural killer cells (nk cells) and plasmacytoid dendritic cells (PDC), in vitro

* Furthermore, data reveal no signs of toxicity after administration of maximal feasible doses of EnanDIM compounds and confirm immunomodulatory effects in vivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)