BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
May 4 Ostankino Meat Processing Plant
* FY 2015 profit for period 812.5 million roubles ($12.25 million) versus 352.7 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 36.76 billion roubles versus 32.31 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VJzutt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3075 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market