BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Elite Asset Management Ltd :
* Acquires all shares in Ox Finance Oy
* Price not disclosed
* Ox Finance Oy employees to move to Elite Asset Management
* Expects transaction to have no significant impact on 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing