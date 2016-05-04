BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q
(Corrects net loss in headline and third bullet point to RUB 178 million from RUB 178 billion.)
May 4 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :
* FY 2015 revenue from continuing operations 31.89 billion roubles versus 19.07 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss from continuing operations 178 million roubles versus loss 240 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss of 178 million roubles ($2.68 billion) versus loss of 115 million roubles year ago
($1 = 66.3885 roubles)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market