May 4 Sportech Plc :

* Successful outcome of VAT repayment claim

* Court of Appeal Judges have ruled unanimously in favour of Sportech in group's appeal case relating to a 97 mln stg VAT Repayment claim on "Spot the Ball" game.

* Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs has been given until 13 May 2016 to apply to court of appeal for permission to appeal to Supreme Court