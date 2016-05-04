BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
May 4 Livestock Feed Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group turnover of 568.5 million rupees versus 492.0 million rupees
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group profit before taxation of 53.8 million rupees versus 33.4 million rupees last year Source: bit.ly/24xi7O6 Further company coverage:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market